Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 10,929 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 170.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LL stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

