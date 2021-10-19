Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 24,420 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after acquiring an additional 382,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,307,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

