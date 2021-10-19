Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

