Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 63.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

