Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.77 Million Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of OneSpan worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan during the first quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in OneSpan during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneSpan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OSPN opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

