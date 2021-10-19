Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of RE/MAX worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

NYSE RMAX opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $602.25 million, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.