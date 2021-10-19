Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 21,500 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

NYSE:MOS opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $42.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

