Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,544,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after buying an additional 268,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

