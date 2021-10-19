Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

