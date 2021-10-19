Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 840 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $773.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

