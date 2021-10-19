Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $24,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PEG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,748. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

