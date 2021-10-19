Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.
PEG stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99.
In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,797 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
