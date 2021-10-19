Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,797 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

