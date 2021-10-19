Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

PUBGY stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

