Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
