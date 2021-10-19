Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

DOC stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.