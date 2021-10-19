Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen stock opened at $203.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Amundi bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

