Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazydays in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LAZY opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.88. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $12,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 812.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,156 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $110,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,101 shares in the company, valued at $600,518.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $840,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,068,082. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

