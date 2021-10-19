Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Raised by Analyst (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 195.26. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

