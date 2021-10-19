Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

PNFP stock opened at $100.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.