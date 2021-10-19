Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RPM stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

