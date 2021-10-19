QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $254,589,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $155,370,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

VIAC opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

