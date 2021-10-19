QS Investors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

