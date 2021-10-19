QS Investors LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Steelcase by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

