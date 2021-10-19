Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 16,342 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 148.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.