Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 419,554 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,220,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

