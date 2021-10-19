Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,730 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,917,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,851,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.