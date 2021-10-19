Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avaya were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 316.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

