Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $779,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 928.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after buying an additional 553,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 203,973 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 167,025 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 97,741 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.