Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tronox were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.