Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,271 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

ADS opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

