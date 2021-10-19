Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $821,000 Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

