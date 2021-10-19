QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.15

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 3328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

