Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS QUISF remained flat at $$1.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.