R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,387 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 212,661 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

