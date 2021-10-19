RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on RDCM. TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 3,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,488. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 4.1% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

