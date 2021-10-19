RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $50,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 430.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

