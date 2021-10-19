Rand Mining Limited (RND) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About Rand Mining
