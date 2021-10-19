Rand Mining Limited (RND) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Rand Mining

Rand Mining Limited explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 12.25% interest in the East Kundana Joint Venture located to the west north west of Kalgoorlie and north east of Coolgardie. It also has a 50% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project in Western Australia.

