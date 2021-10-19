Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,106. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.