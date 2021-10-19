Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) rose 4.3% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 47,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,366,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.