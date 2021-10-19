Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600 at Barclays

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RAT. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 24.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,990.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,887.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,515 shares of company stock worth $4,887,149 over the last three months.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.