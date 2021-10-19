RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €610.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €610.78 ($718.56).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €818.00 ($962.35) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of €880.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €804.72.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

