Raymond James Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.18.

VET stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

