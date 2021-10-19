Raymond James Reiterates “C$41.00” Price Target for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been given a C$41.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.17.

Shares of LIF traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.30. The company had a trading volume of 137,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$23.47 and a 1-year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

