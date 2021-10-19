Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cameco stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

