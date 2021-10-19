Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Bob Cowdell Buys 5,000 Shares

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) insider Bob Cowdell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,994.77).

RECI stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 651.72. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £350.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.44.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.