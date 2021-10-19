RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 644,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.46.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

