Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 3,694 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

PLTR stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.91.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,081,487 shares of company stock worth $170,296,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

