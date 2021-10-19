Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 522 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

