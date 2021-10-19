Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,094,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,976,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

