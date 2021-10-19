Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $101.42 Million Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $101,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

